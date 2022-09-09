Crescent Park Management L.P. Invests $9.23 Million in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,014,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,233,000. N-able comprises 1.5% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned approximately 0.56% of N-able as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in N-able during the 4th quarter valued at $7,694,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in N-able by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,127,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,230,000 after purchasing an additional 529,742 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in N-able during the 4th quarter valued at $1,656,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in N-able by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in N-able by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,032,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 622,273 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Frank Colletti sold 20,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $209,302.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 278,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,929.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

N-able Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:NABL opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 141.45 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. N-able, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. N-able had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NABL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of N-able from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

