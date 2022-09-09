NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $36.42 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 455.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,817 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Paychex worth $36,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $125.23 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

