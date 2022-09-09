Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom comprises about 0.8% of West Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

