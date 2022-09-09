TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 155.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 79.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

