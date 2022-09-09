Beaton Management Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 6,613 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,613 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. HSBC lowered their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Dividend Announcement

SHEL stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

