CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Down 4.6%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.89 and last traded at $31.99. 3,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 709,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 36.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in CVR Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 71,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CVR Energy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CVR Energy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.