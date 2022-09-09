Covestor Ltd Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.0% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $315.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $299.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

