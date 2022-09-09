Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.6525 per share by the cell phone carrier on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.
Verizon Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Verizon Communications has a payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
NYSE VZ opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.
