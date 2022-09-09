Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 70 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $196.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.45 and a 200 day moving average of $192.21. The stock has a market cap of $170.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

