Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,902 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY opened at $315.50 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $299.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.47.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.44.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

