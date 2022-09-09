The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 722,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $138,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 7.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,105 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $157.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.24 and its 200 day moving average is $159.22. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.06.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.