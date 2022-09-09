Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $373,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 20,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 39,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,278,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

DUK opened at $109.20 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

