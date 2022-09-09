Doyle Wealth Management Sells 363 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $2,207,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in CVS Health by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,738 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $967,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $102.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.61 and a 200-day moving average of $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

