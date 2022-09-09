Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,258 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA opened at $157.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.22.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

