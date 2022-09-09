AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 267,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.1% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,396.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 683.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABC. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $147.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.