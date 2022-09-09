Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.6% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock opened at $117.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.45. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.