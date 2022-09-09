10,128 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Purchased by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,176,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

EWJ stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.76.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

