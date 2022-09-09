Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,139,000 after buying an additional 89,146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after buying an additional 246,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,122,000 after buying an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,718,000 after buying an additional 737,944 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,038,000 after buying an additional 45,536 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $347.16 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

