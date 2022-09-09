Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Sells 857 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC cut its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,908,000 after purchasing an additional 514,079 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3,628.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after buying an additional 428,234 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,498,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,618,000 after buying an additional 169,072 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,149,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,796.4% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 130,834 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD opened at $45.60 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

