Beaton Management Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,147,000 after buying an additional 289,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after buying an additional 4,043,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,062,000 after buying an additional 122,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,498,000 after buying an additional 189,877 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $125.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

