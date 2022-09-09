P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Takes Position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in DHB Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $7,100,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in DHB Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 367,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of DHB Capital by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,108,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 257,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of DHB Capital by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 948,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 411,304 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHB Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHBC opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. DHB Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

About DHB Capital

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

