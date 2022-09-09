235,000 Shares in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAER) Bought by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCAER opened at $0.05 on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15.

