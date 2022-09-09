235,000 Shares in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAER) Bought by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MCAER opened at $0.05 on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (MCAER)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCAER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAER – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.