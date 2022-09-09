Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,147 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,690,000 after buying an additional 1,092,658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.54.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

