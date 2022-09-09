Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

