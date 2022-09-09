Alerus Financial NA Purchases New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,849 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,729 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 106.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,396 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

