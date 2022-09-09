Covestor Ltd Acquires 56 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Intuit by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 363,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $439.04 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.61.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

