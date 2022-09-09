Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Lifted by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 678.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $43,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $81.26 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $179.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.