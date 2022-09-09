P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 597,892 Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNW)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 597,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Ahren Acquisition Trading Down 35.4 %

Ahren Acquisition stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.15.

Ahren Acquisition Profile

Ahren Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

