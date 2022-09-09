FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.6 %

FDX opened at $202.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.65.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

