P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Sells 200,003 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,003 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETAC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 35,444 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 314,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 373,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 67,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

ETAC opened at $10.06 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Profile

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

