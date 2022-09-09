P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,003 shares during the quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 35,444 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 314,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 373,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 67,525 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ETAC opened at $10.06 on Friday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

About E.Merge Technology Acquisition

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

