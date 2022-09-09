Beaton Management Co. Inc. Purchases 152 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

State Street Stock Up 3.3 %

State Street Increases Dividend

STT opened at $72.06 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

