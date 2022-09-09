Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $283.91 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

