Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $790,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,489,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647,468 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $95,779,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 35.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,302,431 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $224,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,900 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 677.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,816,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $64,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,096 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

