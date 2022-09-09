Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $211,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $562,481,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,967,000 after buying an additional 1,393,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $482,348,000 after buying an additional 1,368,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $89.79 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $130.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average of $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

