Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,086 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
FedEx Stock Performance
NYSE:FDX opened at $202.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.77. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.