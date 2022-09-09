Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,086 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.65.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $202.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.77. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

