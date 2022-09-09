Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Down 6.8%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 20,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,301,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,914 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,129 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.