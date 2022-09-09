CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Down 4.6%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.89 and last traded at $31.99. 3,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 709,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 36.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,420,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after buying an additional 107,215 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after buying an additional 97,793 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CVR Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,489,000 after purchasing an additional 144,338 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.