Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Up 5.8%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.37 and last traded at $27.29. Approximately 8,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,681,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 690.17 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

