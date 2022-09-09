Doyle Wealth Management Invests $305,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $138.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

