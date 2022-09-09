Doyle Wealth Management Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 74,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 38,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $95.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.85.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.