Doyle Wealth Management Has $461,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.4 %

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $489.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $474.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $497.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

