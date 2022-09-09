DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.25

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.25 and last traded at $53.37, with a volume of 62023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. JMP Securities reduced their target price on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.
DocuSign Stock Up 5.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.08.
Institutional Trading of DocuSign
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in DocuSign by 963.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in DocuSign by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in DocuSign by 125.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
Further Reading
