DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.25

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.25 and last traded at $53.37, with a volume of 62023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. JMP Securities reduced their target price on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

DocuSign Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.08.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in DocuSign by 963.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in DocuSign by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in DocuSign by 125.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

