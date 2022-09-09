iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 3.0% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

