Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Has $8.24 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 5.9% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $111.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.95 and its 200-day moving average is $108.09. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $66.42 and a 52-week high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

