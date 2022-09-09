Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,732,927,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $330.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.75 and a 200-day moving average of $342.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $318.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

