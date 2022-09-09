NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $41.47 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 0.7% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $41,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Prologis by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,262,000 after acquiring an additional 157,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.

PLD stock opened at $127.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.39. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

