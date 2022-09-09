NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 128,041 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $55,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

VTV stock opened at $136.94 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.26.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

