SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 60,152,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,378,000 after acquiring an additional 827,440 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,373,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,091,000 after acquiring an additional 778,736 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,573,000 after acquiring an additional 748,684 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,522,000 after purchasing an additional 456,041 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

