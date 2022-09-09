NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,524 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.0% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $59,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $96.16 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.69.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.